Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Final match?

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League final game.

Multan Sultans will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the final game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Multan Sultans are looking for their second successive title, whereas the Qalandars are looking for their first title. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 Final match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they are looking for their second successive title. Mohammad Rizwan is the highest run-scorer of the side with 532 runs, whereas Shan Masood is the 2nd highest with 459 runs. Rilee Rossouw is in excellent form, but Tim David will miss this game due to Covid. Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Khushdil Shah have scalped 16 wickets each, whereas David Willey has 12 wickets under his belt. This team has been excellent in the tournament so far.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars are aiming for their first PSL title, and they defeated Islamabad United in the Eliminator. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, where he has scored one century and seven half-centuries. The rest of the batters of the Qalandars have not been consistent. David Wiese played a huge part in the last game, and he would want to continue. The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan is also looking in excellent form. The team will miss the services of Rashid Khan.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans will be the favourites to win this game.