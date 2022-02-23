Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 Qualifier match?

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Multan Sultans will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the qualifier game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Multan Sultans won nine of their ten games in the league, whereas the Qalandars won six of them. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 Qualifier match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they finished as the table-toppers. Mohammad Rizwan is the highest run-scorer of the side with 479 runs, whereas Shan Masood is the 2nd highest with 457 runs. Tim David is in outstanding form, with 251 runs at strike-rate of 199.21. Imran Tahir and Khushdil Shah have scalped 16 and 15 wickets, respectively, whereas Shahnawaz Dahani has 13 wickets under his belt. David Willey has also been excellent, and this team looks solid on the paper.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir.

Are Multan Sultans the favourites to win HBL PSL 7?#PSL7 #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/hMATioHFFw — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 22, 2022

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars won six of their ten games this season, and they finished at the 2nd position. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, where he has scored one century and six half-centuries. Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hafeez are looking settled in the middle-order, whereas Harry Brook has scored a massive hundred in the tournament. The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan is also looking in excellent form. The team will miss the services of Rashid Khan.

Probable XI: Phil Salt, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Fawad Ahemd, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans will be the favourites to win this game.