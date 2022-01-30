Who won PSL match yesterday: Karachi vs Lahore who won?

Who won PSL match yesterday: The National Stadium in Karachi was witness to an a scintillating century from Lahore’s Fakhar Zaman.

During the 6th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi, the Qalandars’ opening batter Fakhar Zaman (106 off 60 deliveries) came up with an absolute masterclass of an innings to bring up his maiden PSL century.

Fakhar’s innings, which was laden with 12 fours and 4 sixes, only came to an end with his team requiring mere 7 runs in as many deliveries.

Earlier, the Karachi Kings, led by skipper Babar Azam (41 off 33), put on 84 runs for the first wicket alongside Sharjeel Khan (60 off 39), but the rest of his batters failed to capitalize on the start in the latter half of their innings, as they were reduced to a total of 170/7 in their 20 Overs. Lahore’s Haris Rauf, was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 3 wickets in his 4 Overs, while giving away 33 runs.

With only 6 requiring in the last Over, Samit Patel (26* off 18) finished off the proceedings with a boundary off the 2nd delivery, to seal Lahore’s maiden win of the season.

Fakhar’s scintillating century rightfully earned him the ‘Player of the match’ award.

With today’s loss, the Karachi Kings have now lost three matches on the trot and are yet to register a win in the tournament.

Absolutely brilliant by Fakhar. One of the best moments of @FakharZamanLive’s career happened in front of an electric NSK crowd. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/7212YKwskj — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 30, 2022

Earlier, during the first match of the day, the Islamabad United, on the back of some scintillating display of fearless batting from its openers- Paul Stirling (57 off 25) and Alex Hales (82* off 54) defeated the Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets, to notch-up their maiden victory of the season.

The opening duo put on a 112-run stand in mere 9.4 Overs to propel their team handsomely towards the score of 168/6 posted by the Peshawar Zalmi, with 25 deliveries to spare.

Paul Stirling and Alex Hales with a stellar show in #PSL7 Two players, I would love to watch in IPL. — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 30, 2022

Stirling brought up his fifty in mere 18 deliveries to set a new PSL record, and was ultimately awarded the ‘Man of the match’ for his effort.

Earlier, only on the back of a brilliant knock of 70* off 46 deliveries by Sherfane Rutherford, did Peshawar manage to register a competitive total.