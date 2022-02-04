Who won PSL match yesterday: Peshawar vs Karachi match result yesterday

Who won PSL match yesterday: Bringing all his experience into play, Peshawar’s Shoaib Malik batted exceptionally well on a slow Karachi track.

During the eleventh match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National stadium in Karachi, Babar Azam won the Toss for the first time in 4 matches and following the template of the season so far, opted to field first.

With the pitch yesterday holding up and ending on the slower side, it was a perfect opportunity for Babar’s men to notch-up their first win of the season.

The Karachi bowlers did keep up with their captain’s faith as they managed to restrict the Peshawar batters to a score of 173/4 in their 20 Overs.

Peshawar’s opening batter Hazratullah Zazai (41 off 27) did kick-start their innings on an aggressive note, as he single-handedly powered the total to 53/1 after being dismissed off the final delivery of the Powerplay.

It was all about Pakistan’s veteran batter Shoaib Malik (52* off 28) dominating the proceedings thereafter, with his fellow partners at the crease struggling to get their timing going.

The Karachi bowlers, on the other hand, did apply the pressure and the brakes on the Peshawar run-rate with good effect. The 37-year-old Umaid Asif was the pick of the bowlers for them as he finished his spell with figures of 4-0-36-3.

Who won PSL match yesterday

In reply, the Kings got off to a poor start with Shoaib Malik, this time with the ball in hand, picked up the wicket of in-form Sharjeel Khan (0 off 1) in the first Over of the innings.

The Peshawar bowlers, led by their medium-pacer Mohammad Umar (4-0-22-3) used the slower deliveries to good effect, as the Karachi batters, led by their skipper Babar (90* off 63) just couldn’t manage to get on with their innings in accordance with the required run-rate.

Babar’s painful stay at the crease can be ascertained with the fact that he carried the bat with 43 required off the final two Overs.

He ultimately fell short of the target by 9 runs, despite a 19-run last Over to post 164/6 in the 20 Overs.

The Karachi Kings, with this loss have lost 4 matches out of 4 to find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

The PZ, on the other hand, with 2 wins off 4 matches have moved a spot up to the 4th position.

Shoaib Malik, for his tremendous half-century on a sluggish surface, was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’.