Cricket

Who won PSL match yesterday: Peshawar vs Karachi match result yesterday

Who won PSL match yesterday: Peshawar vs Karachi match result yesterday
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Now teams are gonna draft Bronny James first, only to get LeBron James on their squad”: NBA Twitter reacts as reports suggest The King is willing to leave the Lakers to play with his eldest son
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Who won PSL match yesterday: Peshawar vs Karachi match result yesterday
Who won PSL match yesterday: Peshawar vs Karachi match result yesterday

Who won PSL match yesterday: Bringing all his experience into play, Peshawar’s Shoaib Malik batted…