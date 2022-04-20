Who won toss 2022 IPL: IPL 2022 toss winner list all match

Who won toss 2022 IPL: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the toss and match details of Indian Premier League 2022 games.

Indian Premier League is up and running in India, and there have been some brilliant games played in the tournament so far. Jos Buttler has been incredible with the bat, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal has been the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans have surprised everyone this season, and they have won five of their six games in the tournament so far. The performance of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals has also been great. The performance of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has been below par this season.

KL Rahul and Jos Buttler are the two centurions of the tournament, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped the only hattrick of the tournament.

Who won toss 2022 IPL

The tournament is just being played at four venues in two cities this season. Three of the stadiums are in Mumbai only and due to the dew factor, toss is played a crucial part at each of the stadiums in Mumbai. There is a lot of dew in the second half of the innings and it is preferred to bowl first after winning the toss.

There is no surprise that every single captain has bowled first after winning the toss. Most of the games have been won by the chasing teams only, but there have been some exceptions. In the day games, there is no dew factor, but still, the chasing teams have won most of the games.