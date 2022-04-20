Who won toss 2022 IPL: IPL 2022 toss winner list all match

Who won toss 2022 IPL: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the toss and match details of Indian Premier League 2022 games.
Indian Premier League is up and running in India, and there have been some brilliant games played in the tournament so far. Jos Buttler has been incredible with the bat, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal has been the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.
Gujarat Titans have surprised everyone this season, and they have won five of their six games in the tournament so far. The performance of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals has also been great. The performance of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has been below par this season.
KL Rahul and Jos Buttler are the two centurions of the tournament, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped the only hattrick of the tournament.
The tournament is just being played at four venues in two cities this season. Three of the stadiums are in Mumbai only and due to the dew factor, toss is played a crucial part at each of the stadiums in Mumbai. There is a lot of dew in the second half of the innings and it is preferred to bowl first after winning the toss.
There is no surprise that every single captain has bowled first after winning the toss. Most of the games have been won by the chasing teams only, but there have been some exceptions. In the day games, there is no dew factor, but still, the chasing teams have won most of the games.
|Match No.
|Teams
|Toss Result
|Match Result
|Venue
|1
|CSK vs KKR
|KKR opt to Bowl
|KKR Won by 6 wickets
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|MI vs DC
|DC opt to Bowl
|DC won by 4 wickets
|Brabourne Stadium
|3
|RCB vs PBKS
|PBKS opt to Bowl
|PBKS won by 5 wickets
|DY Patil Stadium
|4
|LSG vs GT
|GT opt to Bowl
|GT won by 5 wickets
|Wankhede Stadium
|5
|RR vs SRH
|SRH opt to Bowl
|RR won by 61 runs
|MCA Stadium
|6
|KKR vs RCB
|RCB opt to Bowl
|RCB won by 3 wickets
|DY Patil Stadium
|7
|CSK vs LSG
|LSG opt to Bowl
|LSG won by 6 wickets
|Brabourne Stadium
|8
|PBKS vs KKR
|KKR opt to Bowl
|KKR won by 6 wickets
|Wankhede Stadium
|9
|RR vs MI
|MI opt to Bowl
|RR won by 23 runs
|DY Patil Stadium
|10
|GT vs DC
|DC opt to Bowl
|GT won by 13 runs
|MCA Stadium
|11
|PBKS vs CSK
|CSK opt to Bowl
|PBKS won by 54 runs
|Brabourne Stadium
|12
|LSG vs SRH
|SRH opt to Bowl
|LSG won by 12 runs
|DY Patil Stadium
|13
|RR vs RCB
|RCB opt tp Bowl
|RCB won by 4 wickets
|Wankhede Stadium
|14
|MI vs KKR
|KKR opt to Bowl
|KKR won by 5 wickets
|MCA Stadium
|15
|DC vs LSG
|LSG opt to Bowl
|LSG won by 6 wickets
|DY Patil Stadium
|16
|PBKS vs GT
|GT opt to Bowl
|GT won by 6 wickets
|Brabourne Stadium
|17
|CSK vs SRH
|SRH opt to Bowl
|SRH won by 8 wickets
|DY Patil Stadium
|18
|MI vs RCB
|RCB opt to Bowl
|RCB won by 7 wickets
|MCA Stadium
|19
|DC vs KKR
|KKR opt to Bowl
|DC won by 44 runs
|Brabourne Stadium
|20
|RR vs LSG
|LSG opt to Bowl
|RR won by 3 runs
|Wankhede Stadium
|21
|GT vs SRH
|SRH opt to Bowl
|SRH won by 8 wickets
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|CSK vs RCB
|RCB opt to Bowl
|CSK won by 23 runs
|DY Patil Stadium
|23
|PBKS vs MI
|MI opt to Bowl
|PBKS won by 12 runs
|MCA Stadium
|24
|GT vs RR
|RR opt to Bowl
|GT won by 37 runs
|DY Patil Stadium
|25
|KKR vs SRH
|SRH opt to Bowl
|SRH won by 7 wickets
|Brabourne Stadium
|26
|LSG vs MI
|MI opt to Bowl
|LSG won by 18 runs
|Brabourne Stadium
|27
|RCB vs DC
|DC opt to Bowl
|RCB won by 16 runs
|Wankhede Stadium
|28
|PBKS vs SRH
|SRH opt to Bowl
|SRH won by 7 wickets
|DY Patil Stadium
|29
|CSK vs GT
|GT opt to Bowl
|GT won by 3 wickets
|MCA Stadium
|30
|RR vs KKR
|KKR opt to Bowl
|RR won by 7 runs
|Brabourne Stadium
|31
|RCB vs LSG
|LSG opt to Bowl
|RCB won by 18 runs
|DY Patil Stadium
