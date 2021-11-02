Who won yesterday T20 match: Who won England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

England vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 was played between England and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium last night.

During the 29th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs to confirm a semi-finals spot for them. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, won’t be qualifying by any means on the back of losing four matches in a row.

Chasing a 164-run target, Sri Lanka lost their top-order inside the powerplay to add to their woes. It was a 53-run partnership for the sixth wicket between captain Dasun Shanaka (26) and all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga (34) which handed some advantage to Sri Lanka.

However, both of them getting dismissed within four deliveries brought back England into the contest. Shanka’s departure left his team with needing 34 runs off 16 balls to win the match. A challenge too big for their lower-order batters, Sri Lanka eventually scored 137/10 in 19 overs.

With bowling figures of 3-0-15-2, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was the pick of their bowlers. While spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Chris Jordan also picked a couple of wickets each, Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone dismissed batter each.

After Shanaka won the toss and invited England in to bat first, vice-captain Jos Buttler’s maiden T20I century powered them to 163-4 in 20 overs. Having scored a match-winning 101* (67) with the help of six four and six sixes, Buttler defied tough batting conditions to become the first English men’s batter to score an international century in each of the three formats.

Twitter reactions on England vs Sri Lanka 2021 T20 World Cup match

That is a seriously impressive win by England after losing the toss, finding themselves 47-3 after 10 overs with the bat and then losing frontline bowler to injury when defending with a bar of soap — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) November 1, 2021

Lovely spell Cj — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 1, 2021

Terrific stuff from @ECB_cricket. Batted when the pitch was tricky, and bowled with a wet ball. Held nerve at the end and got the job done 👏🏼

PS: Why bother about the toss when you have Jos! #EngvSL #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 1, 2021

