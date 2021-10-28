Who won yesterday T20 match: Who won Wednesday’s England vs Bangladesh and Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup match

England vs Bangladesh and Scotland vs Namibia were part of the double header matches played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is up and running, and it was the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi which hosted the double header on Wednesday. England vs Bangladesh and Scotland vs Namibia were the two fixtures with the former being the day game and the latter played under the lights.

The story so far in the Super 12 stage of the tournament has seen the chasing team dictating terms as a result of which the Toss has become an important factor in deciding the winner in almost every Super 12 encounter thus far. Barring the one sided affair between Scotland and Afghanistan, which the latter won by 130 runs, all the other six matches have been won by the teams batting second.

And without any surprise yet again we saw the same fate been bequeathed upon the sides batting first on Wednesday as well. The teams batting second sealed the deal in a comfortable manner yet again.

Who won England vs Bangladesh and Scotland vs Namibia matches?

In the very first match between England and Bangladesh it were the tournament favorites – the English side which prevailed without breaking a sweat yet another day. Surprisingly, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah decided to bat first after winning the Toss and huffed and puffed their way towards a paltry score of 124/9 in their 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim top scored hitting 29 runs off 30 deliveries. Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers for the English side with figures of 4-0-27-3.

Chasing a modest total, Jason Roy made sure Bangladesh were never in the game and got off to a flier, ultimately smashing 61 off 38 deliveries with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes to overwhelm the Bangladeshis in mere 14.1 overs with 8 wickets in hand. With two wins out of two, England are now handsomely placed at the top of Group 1.

In the second match of the day at the same venue, Namibia after deciding to field first upon winning the Toss, restricted Scotland, who were without their regular captain Kyle Coetzer yesterday, to a mere 109/8 in 20 overs. It was the Namibian left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann who wrecked havoc in the very first over of the match striking as many as 3 wickets to puncture the spirits of the Scottish batting order.

Historic day for Namibia. A winning debut in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup. Tougher challenges lie in store but for now, they can definitely feel proud at the way they played tonight. #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 27, 2021

Defending a modest total, the Scottish bowlers tried their level best to make lives difficult for Namibia. But it was never going to be enough and despite claiming 6 casualties, couldn’t bring the Namibia bus to a halt as the latter wrapped up the chase in 19.1 overs with 4 wickets in hand. Ruben Trumpelmann was awarded the player of the match for his match-winning figures of 4-0-17-3.