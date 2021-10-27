Why is Kyle Coetzer not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia and Scotland?

Kyle Coetzer not playing: Scotland have had to made a massive change to their Playing XI for their second Super 12 match.

During the 21st match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Namibia and Scotland in Abu Dhabi, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has won the toss and chose to field in their first-ever Super 12 match of a T20 World Cup.

“We’re having a bowl. The dew plays a big role and we have a strong bowling attack, so we hope we can perform. It was an emotional group stage, and we have to regroup after that. Wiese is a great performer, but 10 other guys are raring to go today. There’s a lot of potential and we want to unleash them as well. We play each other often, so we know them quite well,” Erasmus said at the toss.

Coming on the back of magnificent successful chases against Netherlands and Ireland in Round 1, Namibia will take the field without making any changes to their Playing XI.

Why is Kyle Coetzer not playing vs Namibia?

Scotland, on the other hand, have had to make a massive change to their Playing XI as captain Kyle Coetzer will be sitting out for this match. The development was come to known after stand-in captain Richie Berrington walked out for the toss.

“Kyle Coetzer is nursing a finger injury so I’m standing in as his deputy today. Craig Wallace comes in for him,” Berrington said at the toss in his third T20I as a captain.

“We are putting the Afghanistan game to one side now, and we are happy with the cricket we are playing at the moment. It doesn’t throw us off, and we are ready to get back on track. Namibia are a strong side, and it’ll be a good game, but we are ready and raring to go.”