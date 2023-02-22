“Why am I calling Dada, Dadi?”: When Sachin Tendulkar revealed reason behind calling Sourav Ganguly ‘Dadi’

The pair of Indian batters Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly is still the most successful opening pair in the history of ODI cricket. Both of them added 6609 runs together at 49.32 with the help of 21-century and 23 half-century partnerships. It will be difficult for anyone to break that record.

Tendulkar was a permanent name during the whole duration of Ganguly’s career. Both of them are great friends off the field as well and were the pillars of the Indian cricket team. It was Tendulkar who recommended the name of Ganguly for vice-captaincy as he thought he was a perfect candidate for the same.

Team India won the World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, but it was said that it was Ganguly who backed most of that team’s players during their initial days. The players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, etc used to be the favourites of Ganguly.

Sachin Tendulkar revealed reason behind calling Sourav Ganguly ‘Dadi’

Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 50th Birthday last year, and he got wishes from all around the world. Tendulkar was a great friend of Ganguly, and he also shared a video to wish the former Indian captain. Ganguly is fondly called ‘Dada‘, but Tendulkar revealed the reason why he calls him ‘Dadi’.

ALSO READ: How Sachin Tendulkar got his nickname ‘Paaji’

Tendulkar said in the video that both of them were just 13 years old when they first met in Indore for a camp, and he has been calling Ganguly by that name only since that time.

“Sab yahi soch rahe honge ki ye Dada to Dadi kyu bulata hai [Everyone must be thinking why I call Dada as Dadi]. But just to clarify, we were only 13 years old when we met at a camp in Indore. We spent a month together. I call him Dadi from that time,” said Tendulkar in a video posted on his Twitter.

Ganguly and Tendulkar have shared a quite few stories about each other. Once, Ganguly revealed how he got frightened by Tendulkar’s sleepwalking habit.