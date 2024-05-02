Jordan Spieth Looks Forward To His CJ Cup Byron Nelson Comeback Despite Recent Shortcomings

Apr 19, 2024; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Jordan Spieth tosses his ball to a young fan after his putt on the 15th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth recently appeared in the pre-tournament press conference ahead of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament, scheduled to kick off on May 2nd. The American professional golfer briefly discussed several topics including his game for the upcoming tournament.

Spieth began by expressing his excitement about returning to Craig Ranch for his 12th appearance at the tournament. He shared that he had been eager to participate last year but was unable to owing to a wrist injury. Nevertheless, he seemed enthusiastic about making a comeback to a familiar setting and seeing familiar faces, this time.

The three-time major winner further added that he has enjoyed the amount of hometown support that he has received over the years at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The moderator then asked the golfer about the state of his game heading into the week. To this, the 30-year-old responded by stating that he wanted to hit the reset button and, thus, took more days off to clear his mind a bit.

Lastly, Spieth spoke about his left wrist injury and disclosed how he is undergoing different things to help treat the symptoms.

“It’s a lot of managing it. I’m kind of doing a couple of different things to help treat the symptoms that I experience and to not have kind of some reoccurring problems that have happened. So I’m doing a lot of stuff off the course. Physical Therapy side, whether it’s treating tendon to treating the nerve in general. And I think that’s helping.”

The golfer has been successful in earning three top-10 finishes this season. However, he faced a setback at the Masters tournament, as he failed to make the cut. The PGA Tour pro opened up about this setback during the same press conference.

What Did Jordan Spieth Say About His Game at the 2024 Masters?

Jordan Spieth unfortunately missed the cut at The Masters this year after the second round by scoring a total of 9 over par. He was thus questioned about what went wrong with his game at the Augusta National. To this, the three-time major winner explained how he lost his grip on two of the holes, including hole one and hole 15, and also made aggressive choices around the greens.

“I mean two holes two holes and other than that I could have had a you know a bit of a chance. I’ve shown that if I’m within 10 on Sunday there’s a chance so I always believe that there. So there’s just two holes where you know a little bit of I didn’t I didn’t quite have it tight enough in my game to maybe made a little bit too aggressive of a decision around the greens a little combination of both.”

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how Jordan Spieth will fare in the upcoming CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament and whether he can potentially break his two-year winless streak.