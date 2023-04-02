Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth Indian Premier League 2023 match being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today.

“We will bowl first. Looks like a good batting wicket. Will take advantage with the chase,” Kumar told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

Much like Kumar, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson also wanted to chase a target but didn’t mind setting one either. Playing a representative match after three months, Samson would be looking to begin on a commanding note knowing how a lot of eyeballs will remain on him throughout the season.

“This is a new IPL with new rules. We have to respect the opponents and play to our strengths. Always feel good to wear this jersey. Looking forward to playing in Jaipur,” Samson told Star Sports Network at the toss.

Why are Cricketers Wearing Black Armbands in Today’s SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Match in Hyderabad?

Everyone present at the venue including the players and officials observed a one-minute silence before the start of this match in Hyderabad on a Sunday afternoon. Furthermore, players from both the teams can also be seen wearing black armbands today.

It is worth a mention that the same has been done as a mark of tribute and respect towards former India all-rounder Salim Durani, who passed away in Jamnagar, Gujarat, last night. Having broken his thigh bone during a fall last year, Durani had continued to face age-related ailments with respect to the same since then.

Salim bhai Durani was charismatic personality. Everyone remembers his flamboyance six hitting ability and bowling. And He was loved in our Pathan household. May Allah bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/twpN3ShbMk — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 2, 2023

Born in Kabul in 1934, Durani represented India in 29 Tests between 1960-1973. Fondly remembered as a charismatic figure both on and off the field, Durani has a Test century and three five-wicket hauls to his name. In addition to multiple current and former cricketers, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote a tribute for Durani on Twitter.