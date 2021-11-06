Why are England cricket wearing black armbands today: Why are England cricket team wearing black armbands vs South Africa in Sharjah?

England cricket wearing black armbands: English cricketers are donning black armbands at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

During the 39th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and South Africa in Sharjah, South Africa have scored 73/1 at the halfway mark after being asked to bat first by England captain Eoin Morgan.

In desperate need of not just winning but winning by a large margin tonight, South Africa will have to put on display a much better show with the bat in order to better their NRR (Net Run Rate) than Australia. Currently, South Africa’s NRR is 0.742 as compared to Australia’s 1.216.

With Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen having added more than 50 runs for the second wicket, South Africa really need them to press the accelerator from now to put England on the back foot.

Why are England cricket wearing black armbands vs South Africa today?

As fans must have noted by now, the English players are donning black armbands at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done as a mark of tribute for former fast bowler Alan Igglesden.

Igglesden, 57, breathed his last after a prolonged illness earlier in the day. Igglesden had represented England in three Tests and four ODIs between 1989-1994 picking six and two wickets respectively.

Igglesden, who played county cricket for Kent, had picked 503 first-class wickets in 154 matches at an average of 26.81, an economy rate of 3.04 and a strike rate of 52.8.

England are wearing black armbands today for the late fast bowler Alan Igglesden who passed earlier this week 🙏#T20WorldCup #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/LSCbrf6DIR — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 6, 2021

“The PCA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Igglesden, who died peacefully at the age of 57 beside wife Liz, father Trevor and brother Kevin on the morning of Monday 1 November, whilst listening to his favourite musician Van Morrison,” an official statement from PCA (Professional Cricketers’ Association) read.