Why are Karachi Kings wearing Pink caps today: Why are players wearing pink caps during Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 match?

Why are Karachi Kings wearing Pink caps today: The players and the umpires are seen donning the pink caps at the National Stadium, Karachi.

During the eleventh match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and the Peshawar Zalmi at the National stadium in Karachi, Karachi skipper Babar Azam has won his first Toss of the season and along expected lines, opted to field first.

Babar had been dealt with a massive blow earlier as his star pacer Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas were ruled out of the remainder of PSL 2022 due to injuries. Amir had not played a single match for the Karachi in the ongoing season.

Having lost all the previous three matches, Babar and his men are in search for their maiden win this season. On the other hand the Peshawar Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz have too lost two games out of three, as both teams are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

Why are Karachi Kings wearing Pink caps today

Karachi Kings’ players as along with the two umpires stepped on to the field wearing their pink caps.

As per Pakistan Cricket Board’s initiative, PSL will be observing ‘Pink Ribbon Day’ today for the breast cancer awareness campaign.

Additionally, the stumps on the 22-yards deck are also coloured pink, and the National Stadium will be lit with the Pink colour to observe the same.

The PCB started the tradition of Pink day back during the 2018 edition of the league and as a part of their social responsibility, have decided to continue it ever since.

The official account of PSL has also changed its display pictures to pink on various social media platforms.

