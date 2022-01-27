Why are Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim not playing today’s PSL 2022 match vs Multan Sultans?

Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim: The fast bowler and all-rounder from Karachi Kings won’t be taking the field in PSL 7 season opener.

During the first match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in Karachi, Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and chose to field.

“We would like to assess the conditions first up and see how things pan out for us. We didn’t perform well at his venue in the previous PSL and we will look to turn things around this time,” Rizwan told A Sports at the toss.

Multan Sultans Playing 11 – 1) Shan Masood 2) Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) 3) Sohaib Maqsood 4) Rilee Rossouw 5) Tim David 6) Khushdil Shah 7) David Willey 8) Imran Tahir 9) Imran Khan Sr 10) Shahnawaz Dahani 11) Ihsanullah.

Why are Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim not playing vs Karachi Kings?

Facing defending champions in the season opener, hosts Karachi Kings are playing the first match without a couple of key players namely all-rounder Imad Wasim and fast bowler Mohammad Amir. While Wasim is completing a mandatory quarantine period, Amir has been ruled out of this match due to a side strain.

Led by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Kings will doubtlessly be relying on their captain. Kings’ four overseas players for this match are Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby and Lewis Gregory.

Karachi Kings Playing 11 – 1) Babar Azam (c) 2) Sharjeel Khan 3) Joe Clarke (wk) 4) Mohammad Nabi 5) Tom Lammonby 6) Lewis Gregory 7) Aamer Yamin 8) Mohammad Imran 9) Mohammad Taha 10) Umaid Asif 11) Mohammad Ilyas

In the nine matches that these two teams have played against each other in the PSL, Karachi has won on five occasions as compared to Multan’s two victories. As far as playing at the National Stadium is concerned, Kings have won both their matches against Zalmi at this venue.