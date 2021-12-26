Why are players wearing black armbands today: Why are South Africa wearing black armbands in Boxing Day Test vs India?

South Africa wearing black armbands: The South African players are seen donning black armbands over their jerseys in Centurion today.

India have started on a cautious note after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat on the first day of the first Test of the ongoing tour of South Africa in Centurion. Despite a strong cloud cover over the SuperSport Park today, Kohli opting to bat first in the first Test of an overseas tour has ruffled a few feathers.

Another move by Kohli which has invited a few disagreements is him playing his former deputy Ajinkya Rahane ahead of in-form batters namely Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer.

It was in the fifth over when South Africa captain Dean Elgar opted for a review after spearhead Kagiso Rabada bowled an accurate bouncer to India vice-captain Lokesh Rahul. With the ball traveling quite close to Rahul’s glove as he was ducking under the ball, the hosts were interested in reviewing on-field umpire Marais Erasmus’ decision only to lose a review.

Why are South Africa wearing black armbands vs India today?

As fans must have noted by now, South African cricketers are donning black armbands in Centurion today. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done as a mark of respect and tribute towards Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed away in Cape Town this morning.

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Tutu was 90 when he breathed his last after a long battle with prostate cancer. Tutu, who was a renowned activist, is known as a worldwide figure for his staunch stand against racial discrimination.

RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90. A magnificently charismatic & heroic figure who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his relentless campaign against Apartheid in South Africa. Love his quote: ‘If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.’ pic.twitter.com/7t7OVhU71Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 26, 2021

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.