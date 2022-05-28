IPL winners list from 2008 to 2021: IPL winner and runner up list all season

IPL winners list from 2008 to 2021: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have combined for nine titles in the 14 years of IPL.

After 73 matches, the Indian Premier League 2022 has reached its final encounter. Gujarat Titans will be up against Rajasthan Royals in the final match of the tournament. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is Gujarat’s first season in IPL, and they have managed to reach the final. Hardik Pandya, who has a cent-percent record in the IPL finals would want to continue this trend. For Rajasthan, this is their first final after their championship win in the inaugural 2008 season. Both teams have met twice this season, and the Titans have won both encounters.

IPL winners list from 2008 to 2021

A total of 14 seasons have been played so far in the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the tournament, and they are still in search of their second. None expected Rajasthan Royals to win the 2008 season, but they defied all odds to turn their fortunes.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful IPL teams with five and four titles, respectively. It is interesting to note that either of Chennai or Mumbai has been a part of 11 finals of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, and out of five, they defeated Chennai in three of them. Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians in all five of these campaigns, and he is the most successful captain in IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings won the title in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings in all of these campaigns. The Super Kings were banned from playing in the IPL in 2016 and 2017, and they made a brilliant return in the 2018 season by winning the championship.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the third most successful team with two titles in 2012 and 2014. Two Hyderabad franchises, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad won the titles in 2009 and 2016, respectively.

Amongst the old teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are yet to win an IPL title.