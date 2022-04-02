Why David Warner is not playing IPL: Why is David Warner not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?

David Warner not playing: The Australian opening batter will miss his second Indian Premier League 2022 match in a row.

During the 10th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Pune, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and chose to field to follow a latest trend.

“We would like to bat, ohhh bowl first! We have a different bowling line-up so we will bowl. We felt comfortable chasing after the first game,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Meanwhile, a brave Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya disclosed that he wanted to bat first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight. Providing reasons for the same, Pandya seemed to be unafraid of going against the flow.

“To be honest, we were going to bat. There is a breeze, so we don’t expect dew. We trained here and we didn’t see much of dew, which is the reason why we wanted to bat,” Pandya told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is David Warner not playing vs Gujarat Titans today?

Despite coming on the back of an emphatic victory against Mumbai Indians, Capitals have made a lone change to their Playing XI by bringing in fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

An attempt of bolstering their bowling unit should reap fruits for DC tonight. However, the development means that Delhi will be taking the field without Australian pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh for the second time in a row this season.

Centrally contracted player with Cricket Australia, Warner will only be available for IPL 2022 after April 5 despite not playing in the ongoing ODI series in Pakistan. Marsh, on the other hand, has already reached India but is yet to recover from a hip flexor injury.

Talking about Titans, Pandya confirmed at the toss that they will be taking the field with the same Playing XI in this match.