Why Harshal Patel is not playing today: Why Rohit Sharma is not playing today’s 1st T20I between Ireland and India in Dublin?

Why Rohit Sharma is not playing today: India have finally won a toss after losing five in a row against South Africa earlier this month.

During the first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland in Dublin, India captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and chose to bowl. The welcoming development came after Rishabh Pant losing five tosses in a row against South Africa at home earlier this month.

“We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat but looking at the weather, we felt bowling would be better. Nice to be in Ireland. Have fans here and feels like playing at home. Absolute honour to lead India. Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country and I am very lucky to be leading my country,” Pandya told BT Sport at the toss.

Much like Pandya, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie also wanted to bowl first due to the same reason. In what is going to be only the fourth T20I between Ireland and India, Barbirnie pointed out excitement among his players.

“Probably would have bowled because of the weather around. Guys are excited for this series. Really important to play against one of the best teams in the world,” Balbirnie told BT Sport at the toss.

Why Rohit Sharma is not playing today match vs Ireland?

India, who had last faced South Africa in Bengaluru, have made three changes to their Playing XI from that match. Batters Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda and debutant fast bowler Umran Malik have replaced batter Shreyas Iyer, Pant and pacer Harshal Patel from that XI.

While Iyer and Pant are missing this tour due to their involvement in the parallel tour of England, Patel has been left out despite being the highest wicket-taker in South Africa T20Is in order to hand an opportunity to Malik.

Readers must note that Pandya is leading India for the first time just like Pant had led India for the first time against South Africa. The same has only been possible due to the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul. While Sharma is in England alongside Iyer and Pant, Rahul was ruled out of both the tours due to a groin injury.