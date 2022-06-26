The Village Dublin weather today: Will it rain at Malahide Cricket Ground IND vs IRE 1st T20I?

The Village Dublin weather today: India and Ireland would face each other for the fourth time in the T20I format today.

During the first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland at The Village, Malahide in Dublin, the match has failed to commence at the stipulated time due to rain.

With the pitch under cover, the rain Gods decided to make an appearance minutes before the Toss.

However, with the rain halting in a few minutes as well, the Toss did take place after a 10-minute delay, with the same going in favour of the debutant Indian skipper Hardik Pandya, who decided to bowl first looking at the dense cloud cover.

While the Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik will mark his debut in Indian colours today, pacer Conor Olphert will make his maiden international appearance for Ireland.

However, the bad news for the aforementioned debutants, and the eager fans in general is that, the rain is back again at the venue of play, which means that we are in for a delayed start.

The Village Dublin weather today

While the downpour has been inconsistent in the past hour of so at The Village Ground, Malahide, the present update it that it is a heavy downpour, but might also just last for some minutes, courtesy of a strong wind that is blowing across the stadium.

Match start delayed due to rain 🌧️ #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/JQGJC16aqq — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 26, 2022

As per Accuweather, as of 04:48 pm local time, the forecast suggests that rain would continue to pelt down for another 48 minutes or so.

Having said that, with a cloud cover of 89%, the sun is likely to peep out from them just a tad by the next hour, which might help the play to start the least.

With a 66% rain forecast in the next couple of hours (6-7 pm local time) as well, fans are in for a for a start-stop day for sure, with the match officials highly likely to reduce the number of Overs, if at all the rain relents.