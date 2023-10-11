6 Days Before Scoring Maiden ODI Century, Virat Kohli Sharing 62-Run Partnership With Sachin Tendulkar Was A ‘Big Moment’ For Him

Former India captain Virat Kohli has always considered Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as his idol. Kohli, who has played a total of 48 matches across formats with Tendulkar also in the Indian Playing XI, has played 31 ODIs with him. Recently on his YouTube channel, journalist Vimal Kumar shared an old interview with Kohli, where the latter recollected a memorable partnership with Tendulkar.

Advertisement

Dropped from the national squad for more than a year after his debut international series in August 2008, Kohli was recalled into the squad as former batter Gautam Gambhir’s injury replacement for Compaq Cup 2009. Having only played the final match in place of wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, it was the first instance of Kohli and Tendulkar representing India in the same match.

However, the first time when Kohli batted with Tendulkar was during the fourth ODI against Australia in Mohali – three days before his 21st birthday. Both of them had added 38 runs for the second wicket in that match. The following month, Kohli got to bat with Tendulkar for the second time to put together a rescue act which he considered as a “big moment“ for himself back in the day.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Sharing 62-Run Partnership With Sachin Tendulkar Was A ‘Big Moment’ For Him

Batting first in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Nagpur in December 2009, India had lost Virender Sehwag and Gambhir cheaply within the first five overs. Having adopted a cautious approach initially, Tendulkar and Kohli scored just two runs in the first nine balls. Kohli then broke the shackles by smashing a boundary against Angelo Mathews.

Having put curbs around the Indian batters again, Sri Lankan bowlers gave away a solitary run in the next 10 balls. Laying emphasis on rotating the strike, Tendulkar and Kohli eventually started to attack the seamers but treated the spinners with respect.

Although Tendulkar was dismissed in the 17th over, it was only after sharing a 62-run partnership alongside Kohli, who went on to score 54 (65). In an interview with Vimal Kumar, Kohli highlighted how he didn’t realize the magnitude of the stand till the time he was batting at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

“Nagpur mein meri unke saath ek partnership hui thi kuch 70 run ki Sri Lanka ke against toh mujhe us time wo realize nhi hui baat [I shared a 70-odd-run partnership with him against Sri Lanka in Nagpur but I didn’t realize its importance at the time],” Kohli told Vimal Kumar. “Jab main out ho kar waapis gaya aur woh partnerships ka column aaya TV pe, maine unka aur apna naam dekha toh mujhe bahut excitement aur bahut khushi hui aur woh realize hua ki yeh mere liye bahut bada moment hai. Maine unko TV par khelta dekha hai aur ab meri unke saath partnership ho saki [When I got out, I saw the partnership column on TV. I was very excited and happy after seeing our names together. It was a big moment for me. I had watched him playing on TV and now I was part of a stand with him].”

Advertisement

In what was his third ODI half-century, the right-handed batter followed it up with a maiden ODI century in the fourth match of the series six days later after missing the third one to make way for former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. For the unversed, Kohli’s maiden international century is fondly remembered for Gambhir dedicating his Player of the Match award to him in Kolkata.

Maiden ODI Century Gave ‘Sense Of Belonging’ To Virat Kohli

Kohli, who considered himself “fortunate” for getting to stitch a partnership with Tendulkar, was handed a “sense of belonging” at the highest level after crossing the 100-run mark for the first time in a successful 316-run chase.

Having started to receive consistent opportunities from thereon, Kohli had ensured to make a name for himself instead of being dropped after one tour like the last time.

“I really started believing that I belong after my first hundred, against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Kolkata. My ODI career started getting on track and going in the direction that I wanted thereon. It is a lovely and natural process: at the international level, I played ODI cricket for three years before I was picked for Test matches [in 2011],” Kohli was quoted as saying by The Cricket Monthly over half-a-decade later.

Kohli, whose first ODI ton had come in his 14th ODI, managed to repeat the feat in his 19th ODI as well. Within 12 months of his knock at the Eden Gardens, he had managed to add three more centuries under his belt.