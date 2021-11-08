Why Indian Team wearing black armbands today during T20 World Cup match vs Namibia

Why Indian Team wearing black armbands today?: Indian cricketers are seen wearing black armbands during their final 2021 World T20 match

The Super 12, Group 2 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium is underway with India skipper Virat Kohli winning the Toss and deciding to bowl first in what is a dead rubber game for both the teams.

“We’ll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I’ve won a couple we’ll do what we wanted to do from Day 1. Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy for today’s game,” Kohli said at the toss.

As both the teams walked towards the park for singing their respective national anthems, the Indian team players were seen donning the black armbands. They did so to pay homage and respect to the legendary cricket coach from Delhi- Mr. Tarak Sinha, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

Sinha is renowned for coaching players across generations and the list comprises Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

India’s squad is wearing black armbands to show its respect to Tarak Sinha, the veteran coach who passed away recently #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM @sportstarweb @TheHinduSports — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) November 8, 2021

Tarak Sinha was the renowned coach from Delhi’s famous Sonnet Cricket Club. Mr Sinha was conferred with the lifetime Dronacharya Award in 2018.

“It is with heavy heart we have to share this tragic news of Shri Tarak Sinha, the founder of Sonnet Club, has left us for heavenly abode at 3 am on Saturday after a brave battle with lung cancer for two months,” the Sonnet Cricket Club had said in a statement on Saturday.