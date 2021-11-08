Cricket

“Rohit is overlooking things for a while”: Virat Kohli talks about creating space for others in last T20I as captain

"Rohit is overlooking things for a while": Virat Kohli talks about creating space for others in last T20I as captain
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"We were not good with the brakes at turn 1": Mercedes explain how Max Verstappen easily jumped them on the first lap of the Mexican Grand Prix
Next Article
“Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft”: Bulls legend's daughter Jasmine Jordan goes on to reveal that Jordan is a softie when it comes to his grandchild
Cricket Latest News
Why Indian Team wearing black armbands today during T20 World Cup match vs Namibia
Why Indian Team wearing black armbands today during T20 World Cup match vs Namibia

Why Indian Team wearing black armbands today?: Indian cricketers are seen wearing black armbands during…