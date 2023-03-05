Why is Beth Mooney not playing today’s WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium?

During the third match of the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women in Navi Mumbai, Gujarat Giants Women stand-in captain Sneh Rana has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We are going to bat first. It’s a used pitch. We have discussed a lot of things. Looking forward to this game. Need to come [out] stronger,” Rana told Sports18 at the toss.

Playing their first match of the tournament, UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy also wanted to bat first taking into consideration the first innings totals of the first two matches.

“We would have liked to bat first. Every team is batting first and posting good scores. The girls are excited to be here. I am a bit nervous. Representing UP Warriorz with pride,” Healy told Sports18 at the toss.

Why is Beth Mooney not playing today vs UP Warriorz?

Coming on the back of an embarrassing 143-run loss in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians Women last night, Gujarat have made three changes to their Playing XI tonight.

Batter Sophia Dunkley, wicket-keeper batter Sushma Verma and all-rounder Kim Garth are playing this match in place of regular captain Beth Mooney, spinner Georgia Wareham and pacer Monica Patel.

In addition to being the captain, a wicket-keeper and opening batter in Mooney’s absence has forced Giants to tinker with their combinations to a large extent. For the unversed, Mooney is missing this match due to a knee injury which she had suffered while running between the wickets at the same venue on Saturday.

ALSO READ: List of female anchors in WPL 2023

The 29-year old player hadn’t scored a run across three deliveries when he she had to retire hurt in the first match. “We are waiting for an update on [Beth] Mooney’s injury from the physio,” Rana added.

Warriorz, meanwhile, have picked overseas players in Australian all-rounders Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris and English spinner Sophie Ecclestone in addition to Healy for their first-ever match.