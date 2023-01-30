Beth Mooney partner name: Is Beth Mooney married?

Australia’s wicket-keeper Beth Mooney is one of the strongest pillars of the Australian women’s cricket team. The 29-year-old cricketer was the highest run-scorer in the recent ODIs against Pakistan, where she scored 191 runs in 3 matches with the help of one century and one half-century.

Mooney is a keeper, and she is often called the best catcher on the side. In Domestic cricket, Mooney plays for Perth Scorchers in the WBBL. She is the highest run-scorer in the history of WBBL, where she has scored 4108 runs at 46.68 with the help of 2 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

With the Women’s T20 World Cup coming up, the Australian team will carry strong hopes from her. Mooney won the prestigious Belinda Clark Award in the recent Cricket Australia awards, whereas he also won the ODI player of the year award.

Beth Mooney partner name

Beth Mooney is not married, but she is engaged to Ethan Marrinan, who is a doctor by profession. Marrinan is said to be famous Neurologist and Physiotherapist in Australia. Both of them are in a committed relationship for over a decade now, and they have been spotted together in various Cricket Australia ceremonies. They live together in a luxurious house in Brisbane.

Chris Mooney is the father of Beth, whereas Pauline Mooney is Beth’s mother. Beth has said many times that both of them have played an important part in shaping her career. They all moved from Victoria to Queensland when Beth was 10 years old, that’s where her sporting journey began to take shape.

Beth has one brother (Tom) and a sister (Gabrielle) as well in her family. It is said that Beth has played a lot of sports such as Football, Tennis, Rugby, etc in her school days, but Cricket finally grabbed her attention. Mooney has around 61.2k followers on Instagram, and she is quite regular on the platform.