West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite became a star post smashing four sixes off England’s Ben Stokes in ICC World Twenty20 2016 final. At the time and for understandable reasons, he was said to be the next big thing especially in white-ball cricket but things did not go as planned for him.

Brathwaite was even appointed as the captain of West Indies’ T20I squad but things went downhill for him. Perhaps the weight of expectations was too much on him. It was said that Brathwaite got pushed too high way too soon. From a cult hero, Brathwaite is not even a part of the international setup anymore.

Why Is Carlos Brathwaite Not Playing International Cricket These Days?

Brathwaite is not retired from international cricket but is out of the side primarily because of his performances. His batting powers failed to delivery in the long run. During a league match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, he played a memorable knock against New Zealand but it was just one of those rare knocks.

Brathwaite was seen working as a commentator when West Indies failed to qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It looks like he has found an alternative career for himself when not playing any cricket. That said, the tall guy from Barbados still manages to get contracts from T20 teams around the world.

The international return of Brathwaite depends on his performances and whether he has any desires left to play for West Indies again. We have already seen many top players in the Caribbean who are not keen on playing for the national side. Nothing has been heard from Brathwaite yet about the future of his international career thus far.

How Many T20 Leagues Has Carlos Brathwaite Played In?

Brathwaite, the last of whose 88 matches across formats for West Indies had come in 2019, has represented 19 teams in T20 Leagues around the globe. A primary reason why Brathwaite hasn’t earned a national recall to a team that has struggled across both the white-ball formats in recent years is his below-par performances in these tournaments.

