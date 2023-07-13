West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite and all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite share the same surname. It is quite common that many of the fans think they are brothers as they even come from the same region in the Caribbean. However, both Kraigg and Carlos have made it clear that there is no relation between them.

Advertisement

Kraigg is arguably the best West Indian Test batter at the moment, whereas Carlos last played for them in 2019. Carlos does play in different T20 leagues around the world apart from doing various commentary stints including the recently concluded ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Are Kraigg Brathwaite and Carlos Brathwaite Related As Brothers?

Kraigg and Carlos are not brothers but they knew each other from childhood. Both of them used to study at Combermere School in Barbados. The school was famous for its cricketing heritage and quite a few international players attended the same school. England pacer Chris Jordan was also a part of the same educational institution.

Advertisement

Kraigg was four years junior to Carlos but the two used to play together in the nets. In an interview, Kraigg revealed that he was once asked to attend the senior’s practice session. Carlos was bowling against him and he welcomed him with some ferocious short balls. Kraigg believed that the experience helped him a lot.

Interestingly, superstar Rihanna was also a part of the same school and she was a good friend of Kraigg in spite of being four years elder to him. Kraigg, who used to be bullied by his classmates, was often protected by Rihanna. Carlos also said that sharing the classroom with the pop star was his first claim to fame.

Both Carlos and Kraigg were born in Bridgetown, Barbados. They started playing on the streets as cricket was the most popular game and eventually went on to become international cricketers.

Kraigg Brathwaite Father Name

Chesterfield Brathwaite is Kraigg’s father, whereas Joycelyn Braithwaite is Kraigg’s mother. There is not much information about their respective professions. Chesterfield also supported his child in playing the game and was a proud father when Kraigg received his first international cap.

Kraigg has two sisters named Banjakim and Krystol Campbell, whereas the name of his brother is not known. There is no information about Kraigg’s relationship status in the public domain. He has not posted anything related to it on his social media handles as well.