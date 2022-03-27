Cricket

Why is David Warner not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?

Why is David Warner not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Tarik you are an L Friend": How did Tarik become an L Friend to JasonR's controversy?
Next Article
"I thought Magic Johnson had a death sentence.": Jerry West reminisces about the Showtime Lakers' legend
Cricket Latest News
"Catch of the season contender": Tim Seifert grabs excellent catch as Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Kieron Pollard in IPL 2022
“Catch of the season contender”: Tim Seifert grabs excellent catch as Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Kieron Pollard in IPL 2022

Tim Seifert grabs excellent catch: The batter from New Zealand created instant impact on his…