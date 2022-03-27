Why is David Warner not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?

David Warner not playing: Delhi Capitals have taken the field with only a couple of overseas players at the Brabourne Stadium.

During the second match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’re going to bowl first. Very excited. The first thing we wanted to was to win the toss. I think the wicket looks nice to bat. In domestic cricket, we have played enough here and we’ll be fine,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who himself wanted to field first today, doesn’t seem to be bothered about losing the toss especially after scoring 53 runs in the powerplay.

DYK? Rohit Sharma, has the distinction of scoring the first T20 century in India, which came at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai!

Rohit, then a teenager, blasted 101* (in 45b, 5s, 13f) for Mumbai vs Gujarat on 4 April 2007 in the National T20 Tournament#MIvDC #DCvMI#IPL #IPL2022 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 27, 2022

A combination of player unavailability and injuries has resulted in both the teams fielding as many as 13 debutants between them at a venue which is hosting a T20 after as many as seven years.

Why is David Warner not playing vs Mumbai Indians today?

Capitals, whose 24-member squad comprised of seven overseas players, have been severely affected by overseas players yet to report their respective teams.

Much like a large number of Australian players, batter David Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will also be missing the first few matches. Despite being rested from Australia’s white-ball squads for the tour of Pakistan, Warner and Marsh will be allowed to take part in IPL 2022 only after April 5.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals list of support staff for IPL 2022

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s participation has also been affected due to national duties. Ngidi’s South African teammate Anrich Nortje, on the other hand, isn’t playing due to an injury.