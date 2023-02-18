“Why is he doing that”: Rahul Dravid once wondered why Sachin Tendulkar didn’t play a single ball in nets during ICC World Cup 2003

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid are arguably two of the best batters the game of cricket has ever witnessed. Both of them played together in their prime years, and the Indian team was certainly lucky to have them both. During their playing days, the fans used to compare the batters a lot against each other.

Tendulkar was successful in winning the ICC World Cup in 2011, but the same was not the case with Dravid. Although the Indian team went very close to winning it in 2003, they lost to Australia in the final of the tournament. The Australian team was just too good that day.

Tendulkar was at his very best in the 2003 World Cup, where he was scoring runs for fun. He scored 673 runs in the tournament at 61.18 with the help of 6 half-centuries and 1 century. Ganguly was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament, and he scored just 465 runs, which shows the dominance of Tendulkar.

Rahul Dravid once wondered why Sachin Tendulkar didn’t play a single ball in nets during ICC World Cup 2003

Rahul Dravid once revealed that Sachin Tendulkar did not face a single ball in the nets during the ICC World Cup 2003. Dravid recalled that Tendulkar just practiced on throw-downs throughout the tournament, and everyone on the team was wondering the reason behind the same.

Tendulkar revealed the reason as well to Dravid, where he said that he was feeling really good with the bat and that’s why he did not want to hamper his feeling by going into the nets. The same happened as well, and Tendulkar had a tournament to remember.

“It (his preparation) changes from time to time. In the 2003 World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar didn’t bat a single ball in the nets, right through the tournament. He only got throw-downs. He just received hundreds of throw-downs through the whole tournament,” Dravid had said as quoted by The Economic Times.

“All of us were wondering ‘Why is he doing that? When I asked him, he said, ‘I’m feeling good. I don’t want to go into the nets and waste the touch. I want to feel good about my batting. If I have that sort of feeling. I will score runs when I go in.’ And that’s what happened!”