Niggle meaning in cricket: What happened to Trent Boult? Why Boult is not playing today vs Gujarat Titans?

Niggle meaning in cricket: Trent Boult is missing the game against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 due to a niggle.

Rajasthan Royals are up against Gujarat Titans in their next league game of the IPL 2022. Both teams have won three of their four games in the tournament, and this is an important game for both sides.

Sanju Samson informed that Trent Boult will miss this game due to a niggle, and this is a massive shock for the Royals. Gujarat Titans have also made two changes to their line-up. Yash Dayal is making his debut, whereas Vijay Shankar also returns to playing 11. Sai Sudarshan and Darshan Nalkande are dropped from the eleven.

What happened to Trent Boult?

Sanju Samson at the toss informed that Trent Boult will miss the game against Gujarat Titans due to a niggle. Fellow New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has replaced Trent Boult in the Rajasthan Royals lineup against Gujarat.

“Yesterday, Trent Boult had a small niggle and isn’t available for today’s game. Jimmy Neesham is replacing him,” Sanju Samson said at the toss.

Boulty misses tonight’s game with a niggle, but we have a debut in Pink for Jimmy Neesham! Time to #HallaBol. 💗#RoyalsFamily | #RRvGT | @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/IYefEps08H — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 14, 2022

Trent Boult has been an important cog in the bowling of the Rajasthan Royals. He has scalped 7 wickets in 4 games at an average of 16.57. After IPL 2020, Trent Boult has taken the most wickets in the first over of an innings. Boult bowled an incredible spell in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants as well.

Niggle meaning in cricket

Niggle means a light injury that may cause discomfort in some movements. It is a small injury, but playing with a niggle increases the risk of a player getting seriously injured. A niggle to a player won’t allow him/her to play at this full potential. Generally, niggles are healed in a few days of rest.

The level of discomfort to a player varies from player to player and body part to body part. The parts like the back and knee take longer to recover.