Why is Jofra Archer not playing today’s 2nd ODI between South Africa and England in Bloemfontein?

England opening batters Jason Roy and Dawid Malan have walked out to bat for the second time time in about 40 hours after being asked to bat first by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma in the ongoing second ODI at the Mangaung Oval.

Roy, who returned to form with a hard-hitting 11th ODI century in the first ODI at the same venue, has started this match by playing a maiden over bowled by South Africa pacer Wayne Parnell. Malan, on the other hand, hit the second Lungi Ngidi ball he faced for a boundary to score first runs in the match.

A primary reason why Ngidi, and not Kagiso Rabada, has opened the bowling alongside Parnell is because the latter is not playing today. Other than Rabada, pacer Sisanda Magala and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have also been left out.

The trio isn’t playing because the team management has decided to rest key players in the case of a mere one-day gap between two ODIs. In addition to Ngidi, all-rounder Marco Jansen and spinner Keshav Maharaj have also been handed opportunities on Sunday.

Why is Jofra Archer not playing today vs South Africa?

England, on the contrary, have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI because of the same reason. As a result, all-rounder David Willey and fast bowler Jofra Archer aren’t playing this match. All-rounder Chris Woakes and pacer Reece Topley have been brought in as like-for-like replacements.

“We would like to play in a certain way, we’re committed to that. Looking forward to the game against a tough opposition,” England captain Jos Buttler told SuperSport at the toss. “Just rotation [on both changes], a quick turnaround and a spike in going up to 50 overs.”

Playing an international match after almost two years, Arched had leaked 81 runs in his 10-over spell whilst dismissing Parnell in the process. Willey, on the other hand, had given away 38 runs without picking any wicket in the six overs that he bowled on Friday.