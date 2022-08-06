Highest individual score in The Hundred: Highest score by a batsman in an innings in The Hundred full list

Highest individual score in The Hundred: The SportsRush brings you the list of highest individual scorers of the Hundred.

The Hundred 2022 has started on a good note, and we have seen three really good encounters in the tournament so far. Trent Rockets will be up against Birmingham Phoenix in the 4th game of the tournament.

The Hundred format is mainly made for the batters, and we have seen some really high-scoring encounters last year as well. Liam Livingstone was the highest run-scorer of the last season, and he has smashed the highest individual score as well. Let’s have a look at the top-5 highest individual run-scorers of the Hundred cricket.

Highest individual score in The Hundred

Liam Livingstone has scored the highest individual score in the history of the Hundred cricket. In 2021, Livingstone was playing for Birmingham Phoenix, and he smashed 92 runs in just 40 balls with the help of 10 sixes and 3 boundaries. Phoenix chased down 144 runs in just 74 balls courtesy of Livingstone’s masterclass.

Liam Livingstone: 92* off 40

Jemimah Rodrigues: 92* off 43 Equals the top score of #TheHundred 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hPeI49cGT1 — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) August 17, 2021

David Willey is mainly known for his left-arm pace bowling, but he played a blinder against London Spirit in 2021. He came in to bat at the number four spot, where he smashed 81 runs in just 45 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 3 boundaries. The Superchargers managed to score 155 runs and won the match at the end.

South African veteran Colin Ingram played for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred 2021, and he played a brilliant knock against Birmingham Phoenix in Edgbaston. Ingram scored 81 runs in 43 balls, courtesy of 4 sixes and 8 boundaries. The Invincibles lost the match, but Ingram will remember the knock.

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips had a competition to remember last year. In the match between Welsh Fire and London Spirit, Welsh Fire got a tough target of 164 runs, but Phillips was in the mood. He scored 80 runs in just 35 balls to seal the game for this side. He smashed 7 sixes and 5 boundaries in the process.

Quinton de Kock’s knock of 72 runs in 45 balls against Northern Superchargers also comes in the top-5 list. Southern Brave won the match easily courtesy of Kock’s brilliant display with the bat.