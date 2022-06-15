“The best journey takes you home”: David Willey to return to Northamptonshire next season after seven years with Yorkshire

English pace all-rounder David Willey has signed a four-year contract with his home club Northamptonshire.

English all-rounder David Willey has turned down the contract extension offer of Yorkshire to join Northamptonshire next season. Willey has signed a four years contract with the club which will keep him with Northamptonshire till 2026.

David Willey, who is leading Yorkshire in the T20 Blast joined the club in 2016 and signed a contract extension in 2019. Darren Gough, Yorkshire’s interim director of cricket said that they did everything to keep Willey, but they could not match the offer of Northamptonshire.

David Willey, who recently played for RCB in IPL 2022 has scored 3167 T20 runs at 24.55, courtesy of 2 centuries and 14 half-centuries, whereas he has scalped 215 wickets with the ball.

David Willey has expressed his delight on joining his home club Northamptonshire for the next four years. He said that whenever he thinks about home, he thinks of Northamptonshire. Willey insisted that he was always willing to return back to his home.

“The best journey takes you home.” Willey said.

“Wantage Road is home. I grew up playing on the outfield, behind the stands and in the groundsman’s shed. “When I think back to my first introduction to cricket, I think of Northants.”

David Willey said that Northamptonshire supported and nurtured him in his initial years and gave him the opportunities. He even acknowledged that he continued to watch the club closely even during his spell with Yorkshire. He said that he wants to win trophies with Northants and want to give it back to the club.

“I still have great ambitions in the game, to play at the highest level, to win trophies but also to give back to the club that has given me so much,” Willey said.

Ray Payne, the chief executive of Northamptonshire has said that this was a massive step in showing their professional ambitions with the club next season.

“The international experience David has gained in white-ball cricket further strengthens our squad and really supports our goals of bringing more trophies at Wantage Road,” Payne said.