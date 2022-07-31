Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today’s 3rd T20I between England and South Africa at The Rose Bowl?

Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today: The visitors have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for the series-decider.

During the third T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England in Southampton, England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and chose to bowl in a series-decider.

“We like to chase and with a bit of weather around, we think the wicket will stay the same,” Buttler told Sky Sports at the toss before the last white-ball match of this English summer.

It is worth mentioning that the hosts have made a lone change to their Playing XI by bringing in all-rounder David Willey for fast bowler Richard Gleeson. While England were expected to make at least one rotational change in the bowling department, it is being said that Gleeson is missing this match due to a shoulder niggle.

ALSO READ: Will it rain in Southampton today?

England Playing XI for third T20I – 1) Jason Roy 2) Jos Buttler (c & wk) 3) Dawid Malan 4) Moeen Ali 5) Jonny Bairstow 6) Liam Livingstone 7) Sam Curran 8) Chris Jordan 9) Adil Rashid 10) David Willey 11) Reece Topley

Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today vs England?

Having got what he wanted, South Africa captain David Miller remained unperturbed despite losing the toss in a crucial match. Miller confirmed a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match.

Batter Aiden Markram and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have been included into the XI for batter Heinrich Klaasen and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Unlikely to leave out Rabada in a deciding match, South Africa have had to make this forced change due to a niggle suffered by the 27-year old player. With Miller not being asked about the rationale behind the changes, the exact nature of Rabada’s injury/illness remains unknown.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 ➡️Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram are brought in

🤕Kagiso Rabada ruled out

⬅️Heinrich Klaasen misses out 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have won the toss and will bowl first 🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/ZvmFOK8P5V — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 31, 2022

South Africa Playing XI for third T20I – 1) Quinton de Kock (wk) 2) Reeza Hendricks 3) Rilee Rossouw 4) Aiden Markram 5) Tristan Stubbs 6) David Miller (c) 7) Andile Phehlukwayo 8) Anrich Nortje 9) Keshav Maharaj 10) Lungi Ngidi 11) Tabraiz Shamsi