Why is Mark Wood not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi final between India and England in Adelaide?

England and India are up against each other in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The English team is missing the services of Mark Wood and Dawid Malan in this match. The absence of these two players can hurt the English team in this match.

England won the toss and Buttler opted to bowl first in Adelaide. He said that the team will have to adjust to the dimensions of the Adelaide Oval in this match. He also mentioned the two injury replacements in the match.

Rohit Sharma said that they had a lot of discussions about their playing 11, but they have decided to go with the same eleven in this match. He confirmed that he had an injury scare but he is now fit enough to play the match.

Why is Mark Wood not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi final

English captain Jos Buttler confirmed a couple of changes to their playing 11 in the semi-final against India. Buttler revealed that Phil Salt and Chris Jordan have replaced Dawid Malan and Mark Wood. Both Malan and Wood are missing the match due to respective injuries.

“We have two changes – Malan and Wood are out with injuries – Salt and Jordan come in,” Buttler said at the toss.

Huge blow for England .. Wood not fit .. !! India are now favourites .. #ICCWorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2022

Wood got injured in a practice session ahead of the match against India. The exact nature of the injury is not revealed yet, but it is said to be a muscle injury (stiffness). Wood felt the pain during jogging, and he was then forced to miss the rest of the session as a precautionary measure. According to latest update, its a right hip injury.

Wood made his return from injury in the 7-match T20I series against Pakistan last month, and he impressed everyone with his pace. In this T20 World Cup, he is the 2nd best bowler of the English side with 9 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 7.71. He has been great at death.

Chris Jordan came in as Wood’s replacement, and his experience can come in handy for the English side. He has played in BBL for various franchises, and he has scalped 305 T20 wickets in his career. Apart from bowling, Jordan is an excellent fielder as well.