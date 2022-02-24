Cricket

Why is Ruturaj Gaikwad not playing today’s 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow?

Why is Ruturaj Gaikwad not playing today's 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Valorant Astra Tips : Twitch Streamer discovers new Astra mechanic on Breeze
Next Article
James Harden Injury Report: When can we expect to see the Beard to make his Sixers' debut alongside Joel Embiid?
Cricket Latest News
Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing today's 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow?
Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing today’s 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow?

Suryakumar Yadav not playing: India have had to make six changes to their Playing XI…