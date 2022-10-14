Why is Sam Curran not playing today’s 3rd T20I between Australia and England in Canberra?

Why is Sam Curran not playing: England have made a couple of changes to their playing 11 for the 3rd T20I against Australia.

England and Australia are up against each other in the 3rd T20I of the 3-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Australia are playing for respect, whereas the English side is aiming for a whitewash.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, and Finch said at the toss that they want to improve their chasing record as they have failed to chase targets in the initial two games of this series as well. He also confirmed that Glenn Maxwell will open the innings with him.

“We’ve got to get better at chasing. It’s been something that over the last little period we’ve stumbled a few times. We still think it’s the right call on this wicket,” Aaron Finch said at the toss to the broadcaster.

England have made a couple of changes to their playing 11 for the 3rd T20I in Canberra. Buttler said at the toss that he would have bowled first because they have batted first in the initial two matches. He informed that Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have replaced the duo of Sam Curran and Chris Jordan in the match.

“Mark Wood and Chris Woakes come in for Sam Curran and Chris Jordan. We want to try and raise the level of intensity again. We see this as an independent challenge,” Jos Buttler said at the toss to the broadcaster.

Sam Curran has been fantastic in the series so far, where he has scalped 5 wickets in a couple of T20Is at an economy of 7.50. There is no injury concerns regarding Curran, and he has been rested for the match as England have already sealed the series. Curran is an important part of England’s playing eleven for the T20 World Cup.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are back in the side, Woakes was very expensive in the first match, whereas Wood has been handled carefully after his return from injury. Australia have made a solitary change where David Warner has been replaced by Steve Smith.