David Warner Injury: Warner walks off Manuka Oval after head hits ground while attempting to stop Moeen Ali six

David Warner Injury: The Australian opener got injured while fielding in the 2nd T2oI against England in Canberra.

Australia and England are facing each other in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The capital city of Australia will host the last two matches of the series. During the match, an injury scare happened to Australian opener David Warner.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, where they made five changes to their playing 11. Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa all came back to take their places in the playing eleven. Aaron Finch is also set to open the innings.

The opening duo of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler failed this time around, but Dawid Malan scored a brilliant half-century for the visitors. Apart from Malan, Moeen Ali also played a fine knock, but the rest of the batters have been dominated by the Aussie bowlers.

David Warner suffered an injury during the 3rd T20I match. The incident happened in the 2nd ball of the 15th over, Mitchell Starc was bowling for Australia and Moeen Ali was on the strike. Starc bowled a fuller delivery, and Ali played it toward the deep point, where Warner was fielding

Warne was running backward to take the catch, but he lost his balance and he went down hard on his head. It was clear that Warner was in Pain, the physios came to the ground to treat him, but he could not continue on the field. He has passed the concussion tests after it.

These are not great signs for the Australian team as nothing can be said about the later symptoms of head injuries, and with the World Cup on the horizon, the Australian would want Warner to be fully fit. Warner won the player of the tournament trophy in the last T20 World Cup.