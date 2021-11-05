Cricket

Why is Shardul Thakur not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Scotland?

Why is Shardul Thakur not playing today's T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Scotland?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Is Brandon Ingram playing vs Golden State Warriors?”: New Orleans Pelicans release injury report for their forward ahead of their clash against Stephen Curry and co.
Next Article
“If they paid me enough, I’d work for the Klan” : Charles Barkley once said that he'll work for Ku Klux Klan if they paid the former Phoenix Suns MVP enough
Cricket Latest News
Virat Kohli Toss record: What is the Indian skipper's Toss record in recent matches as Team India captain?
Virat Kohli Toss record: What is the Indian skipper’s Toss record in recent matches as Team India captain?

Virat Kohli toss record: As Indian team skipper across all formats, Virat Kohli has been…