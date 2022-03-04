Cricket

Why is Shubman Gill not playing today’s 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali?

Why is Shubman Gill not playing today's 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma felicitation video: Rahul Dravid presents special cap to Virat Kohli on playing 100 Tests for India
Next Article
Who is Pietro Fittipaldi?: Why is Haas choosing the Brazilian driver as a replacement for Nikita Mazepin?
Cricket Latest News
"I don't expect for him to play": Ali de Winter believes Tim Paine is unlikely to play cricket again this ummer
“I don’t expect for him to play”: Ali de Winter believes Tim Paine is unlikely to play cricket again this summer

Tim Paine is currently on an indefinite break from cricket, and it is looking like…