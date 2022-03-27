Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?

Suryakumar Yadav not playing: Mumbai Indians have included as many as six debutants to their Playing XI today.

During the second match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’re going to bowl first. Very excited. The first thing we wanted to was to win the toss. I think the wicket looks nice to bat. In domestic cricket, we have played enough here and we’ll be fine,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Worst affected by player unavailability and injury, Capitals have had to include a total of seven debutants to their Playing XI for this match. Additionally, they have taken the field with only a couple of overseas players namely batters Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell.

Other five debutants for DC in this match are batter Mandeep Singh, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing vs Delhi Capitals today?

Much like Pant, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also wanted to field first today. Sharma made it a point to welcome back fans (although in a restricted capacity) into the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

“We would have bowled first as well. It is a fresh pitch and we don’t know what to expect. It looks like a good batting track and there would be a bit of movement because of the green tinge,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

“We look forward to being back in Mumbai. There are some restrictions in terms of capacity, but always nice to some crowds in.”

Six debutants for MI are batters Tilak Varma and Tim David, all-rounder Daniel Sams, spinner Murugan Ashwin and pacers Tymal Mills and Basil Thampi.

One of the four retained players by Indians, batters Suryakumar Yadav isn’t playing this match as he undergoing a rehabilitation process after suffering a hairline fracture to his thumb. Mumbai could’ve also played pacer Jaydev Unadkat ahead of Thampi but the presence of two left-arm pacers (Sams and Mills) perhaps forced them to include Thampi.