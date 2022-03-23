Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: Rohit Sharma provides official injury update for SKY ahead of Mumbai Indians first IPL 2022 match

Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: The captain of Mumbai Indians is hopeful of his premier batter playing their season opener.

India and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav is in likeliness of missing the second match of the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Set to face Delhi Capitals in their season opener at the Brabourne Stadium on a Sunday afternoon, Indians might have to take the field without their premier batter.

Yadav, 31, had missed India’s recent white-ball matches due to a hairline fracture to his thumb. Currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the same, Yadav is yet to reach Mumbai for IPL 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update

Addressing a virtual press conference, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma shared an official update about Yadav’s injury. However, even Sharma wasn’t sure of when the right-hand batter will be back in action for them.

“Surya [Suryakumar Yadav] is at the NCA at the moment. He is recovering well. He’ll be here soon. I can’t give you his availability [for the first game] right now. But, yeah, we’re trying to get him as soon as possible once we have the clearance from NCA,” Sharma said.

One of their four retained players from IPL 2021, Yadav’s absence will be doubtlessly felt at MI especially in a match against a tough opponent like Delhi.

Assuming that Yadav misses the first match, the team management will have to include one out of Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh or Aryan Juyal to their Playing XI. Expected to start at No. 4 for Indians this season, Tilak Varma might well be promoted to No. 3 with one of the aforementioned three names batting at No. 4.

While it goes without saying that a couple of debutants will weaken Mumbai’s batting lineup, rookie batters wouldn’t want to let go of this opportunity for the most successful IPL isn’t known for chopping and changing their Playing XI upon gaining rhythm in the IPL.

Yadav, who went on to represent India since joining Indians for the second time in 2018, has scored 1,733 runs in 59 innings for them at an average and strike rate of 32.09 and 137.10 respectively including 12 half-centuries.