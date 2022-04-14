Why is Trent Boult not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans?

Why Trent Boult not playing today: Rajasthan Royals have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Navi Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’d like to bowl first here. We did a very good job to win the game with dew condition and losing the toss but I’d like to use the conditions,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss. Readers must note that all three Royals’ victories this season have come batting first.

Much like Samson, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya also wanted to bowl first at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight. However, Pandya said that he doesn’t mind setting a total against the table-toppers.

“We would have liked to bowl first as well but I wouldn’t mind batting first as well. It’s always good to get responsibility, I have always been a player who has enjoyed taking responsibilities, taking things on my shoulder. It helps me to get better as a cricketer and as a person as well,” Pandya told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Trent Boult not playing vs Gujarat Titans today?

It is worth mentioning that Rajasthan have had to make a forced change in replacing fast bowler Trent Boult with all-rounder James Neesham. “Yesterday, Trent Boult had a small niggle and isn’t available for today’s game. Jimmy [James] Neesham is replacing him,” Samson added.

In four matches this season, Boult has picked seven wickets at an average of 16.57, an economy rate of 7.25 and a strike rate of 13.7. Neesham, on the other hand, will be making his debut for RR tonight.

Having represented Delhi Capitals (2014, then Delhi Daredevils), Punjab Kings (2020, then Kings XI Punjab) and Mumbai Indians (2021) in the past, Neesham’s 61 runs in eight IPL innings have come at a poor average and strike rate of 8.71 and 92.42 respectively. With the ball in hand, Neesham has picked eight wickets at an average of 38.13, an economy rate of 9.24 and 24.75.

Meanwhile, Titans have made a couple of changes bringing in all-rounder Vijay Shankar and debutant pacer Yash Dayal for batter Sai Sudharsan and pacer Darshan Nalkande.