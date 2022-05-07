Why is Umesh Yadav not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Why Umesh Yadav not playing today: Kolkata Knight Riders have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We will look to bowl first. Considering the wicket which looks dry and dew is not going to play a massive role on this ground. We also chased pretty well in the last game. It has not been a great start for us but we are coming on the back of a good win. Looking forward to have a great one here,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

Playing only their second match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul accepted the opportunity of putting a competitive total on the board in the first innings.

“We haven’t played too many games here. From whatever we have seen on the TV, it has been sticky and hasn’t been a high scoring venue. But it gives us a good opportunity as a batting unit to come out and put up a competitive total on the board. We have to assess the conditions and put a challenging total on the board,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Umesh Yadav not playing today vs Lucknow Super Giants?

Already at the eighth position on the points table, Knight Riders have suffered a major blow in the form of fast bowler Umesh Yadav suffering a calf injury ahead of this match.

“We have got one change. Unfortunately, Umesh [Yadav] pulled his calf muscle and Harshit Rana comes in. It is really important as a captain to have a great combination right from the first game but there are so many injuries and niggles you have to keep chopping and changing, but that is part and parcel of the game,” Iyer added.

Highest wicket-taker for KKR and sixth-highest overall this season, Yadav’s 15 wickets have come at an average of 19.06, an economy rate of 7.05 and a strike rate of 16. Harshit Rana, on the other hand, had picked bowling figures of 3-0-24-1 on his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals last month.

As far as the changes for LSG are concerned, Rahul confirmed that they have included pacer Avesh Khan for all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for this match.