Why is Virender Sehwag not playing today’s Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions?

Virender Sehwag not playing: The captain of India Maharajas won’t be taking the field at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground tonight.

During the first match of the ongoing first season of the Legends League Cricket between India Maharajas and Asia Lions in Al Amerat, India Maharajas captain Mohammed Kaif has won the toss and chose to field.

Originally scheduled to be led by former India opening batter Virender Sehwag, India Maharajas being led by Kaif has it in it to surprise fans who were waiting to watch swashbuckling Sehwag open the batting for his team.

IM vs AL | toss update!

India Maharajas have won the toss & decided to bowl first.

Why is Virender Sehwag not playing today?

It is worth mentioning that Sehwag is set to miss the first two matches of the tournament due to personal reasons. The development was confirmed by Kaif yesterday.

“[Virender] Sehwag has some personal issues so could not come for the opening match. He may join later. I will lead the Indian side in the first two matches,” Kaif had said on the eve of the tournament opener.

“I have captained in a lot of matches including at the domestic level. I’ve also been a coach, mentor and do commentary now in my involvement with the game for many years. So it will be a lot of fun. Looking forward to it.”

Kaif, who had led India to victory during the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2000 in Colombo, will be leading a Playing XI comprising of players namely Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Munaf Patel and others.

Asia Lions Playing XI – Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Hafeez, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Umar Gul.

India Maharajas Playing XI – Naman Ojha (wk), S. Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel.