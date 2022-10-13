“Why not do it”: Moeen Ali hints at using Ben Stokes as new ball bowler during T20 World Cup

Moeen Ali hints at using Ben Stokes as England’s opening bowler during the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia.

England allrounder Ben Stokes might not have had an ideal return back into the team’s T20 set-up during the ongoing series against Australia, but his bowling performance, coupled with a breathtaking boundary-saving effort in the field during the second T20I in Canberra, might have had him in a relatively positive frame of mind, ahead of the all-important event of this year – the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

With scores of 9 (9) and 7 (11) during the first and second T20I respectively, Stokes would definitely like to have some quick runs under his name during the third T20I on Friday, ahead of the World Cup warm-up matches.

While coach Matthew Mott, and his vice-captain Moeen Ali having shown no concern at all pertaining his aforementioned batting returns and the fact that he has played the format after more than one-and-a-half-year gap, the latter is perhaps looking at the Durham allrounder playing a different role in the upcoming days.

Moeen Ali hints at using Ben Stokes as England’s opening bowler during T20 World Cup

Stokes was handed the new ball during the second T20I against Australia on Wednesday, and bowled the first Over of the Australian chase. While he gave away only 4 runs in the opening Over, he was then only handed the ball post the end of 14th Over, when he had got rid of the well-set Mitchell Marsh (45 off 29), to give his side a massive breakthrough.

He ultimately finished with bowling figures of 2-0-10-1, at an economy rate of 5 runs per Over.

Ahead of the match eve, Moeen Ali perhaps hinted that Stokes might well be handed the new ball during the T20 World Cup as well, while praising his ability to swing the ball both ways, and considering him a more than handy option to get an Over done away with right at the start of the innings.

“He bowls well, he’s a top Test bowler, swings it both ways, has good pace, if you can get an over out of him early why not do it? I thought he bowled really well with that new ball and he was brilliant, remarked Ali.