Why Pat Cummins is not playing IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals?

Why Pat Cummins is not playing: Pat Cummins is not included in the playing of Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals.

In the 47th league game of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. The game is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer said at the toss that the dew factor will play an important part, and that’s why he wanted to bowl first. KKR made two changes to their side, where Shivam Mavi and Anukul Roy replaced Venkatesh Iyer and Harshit Rana.

“We will bowl first, seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us in the second innings,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

“Roy comes in for Venky and Mavi comes in. It’s important to have the right combination.”

Sanju Samson, who lost yet another toss said that he would want to win some tosses. The Royals made one change to their playing eleven, where Karun Nair replaces Daryl Mitchell.

Why Pat Cummins is not playing

Pat Cummins has again been left out of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ playing eleven. Cummins missed the game against Gujarat Titans due to niggle, whereas he missed the game against Delhi Capitals as well.

Pat Cummins started the tournament on a brilliant note, where he scored the joint-fastest half-century in the history of the tournament. However, he has clearly struggled in his primary job of bowling. Cummins has scalped just four wickets in four games at a terrible economy of 12.00.

Tim Southee has been the like to like replacement of Pat Cummins, and he has performed really well with the ball. In IPL 2022, Tim Southee has scalped eight wickets in four games at an economy of 6.93. Cummins was bought by KKR in IPL auction at a price of INR 7.25 crores.