Why RCB wear blue jersey: Why are Royal Challengers Bangalore players wearing blue jerseys vs KKR in IPL 2021?

Why RCB wear blue jersey: Royal Challengers Bangalore are wearing a blue jersey in their season-opener of the second leg of IPL 2021.

During the 31st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and chose to bat.

“Grass covering is to hold the surface together. We think it is going to slow down as the game progresses,” Kohli told Star Sports at the toss.

Playing their first match of the second phase, Royal Challengers have handed debuts to as many two players namely wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat and all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga. Sachin Baby, who had represented RCB for two seasons between 2016-17, has also been included in the Playing XI and will be playing an IPL match after four years.

From their last match in IPL 2021 earlier this year, Bangalore have made three changes to their Playing XI leaving out players such as Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Daniel Sams.

Why RCB wear blue jersey?

In addition to wearing a red jersey in the IPL, Royal Challengers are also known for wearing green jerseys in the cash-rich league. However, they will be wearing a blue jersey for this match in their attempt to support COVID-19 warriors.

“More special than the 200th game is this uniform: we promised that we would be playing for the Covid warriors, with these jerseys being auctioned for people,” Kohli added.

RCB to wear Blue Jersey v KKR on 20th We at RCB are honoured to sport the Blue kit, that resembles the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, to pay tribute to their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid pandemic.#PlayBold #1Team1Fight pic.twitter.com/r0NPBdybAS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2021

Honoured to be wearing the Blue Jersey for @RCBTweets today, and it’s dedicated to the Covid frontline warriors. We’re all geared up to resume the #IPL2021 campaign that we started quite well. Let’s #PlayBold. pic.twitter.com/z3aR9vRle5 — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) September 20, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have decided to hand a debut to batsman Venkatesh Iyer. The development means that Nitish Rana will bat at No. 3 and that Sunil Narine will bat in the lower order. As a result, KKR have extended their batting depth.

“Should stay similar throughout. Team not drastically different from last outing. We had a lot of positives to take, and we are hoping we can turn it around quickly,” Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan told Star Sports at the toss.