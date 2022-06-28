Why Ruturaj Gaikwad not playing today: Why is Yuzi Chahal not playing today’s 2nd T20I between India and Ireland in Dublin?

Why Ruturaj Gaikwad not playing today: India have made a total of three changes to their Playing XI for the second T20I.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland in Dublin, India captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and chose to bat with eyes on a series victory in his maiden series as captain.

“We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first, we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl,” Pandya told BT Sports at the toss.

Unlike Pandya, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie was looking to bowl first at The Village this evening in a bid to register their first-ever victory against India.

“We were going to have a bowl. It is always nice in T20 to chase but we’re going to have to do well with the ball to keep these guys to a low total. If we put in a good performance, hopefully we’ll get a bit closer,” Balbirnie told BT Sport at the toss.

Why is Ruturaj Gaikwad not playing today vs Ireland?

Despite coming on the back of a clinical victory, India have made three changes to their Playing XI. Batter Sanju Samson, fast bowler Harshal Patel and spinner Ravi Bishnoi have replaced batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, fast bowler Avesh Khan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the XI.

Gaikwad, who hadn’t batted in the first T20I at the same venue due to a suspected injury, has been left out due to a calf niggle. Chahal, Player of the Match on Sunday, has been benched to hand an opportunity to Bishnoi.

“We have three changes – Ruturaj [Gaikwad] misses out because of a niggle. Sanju [Samson] comes in. Harshal [Patel] comes in place of Avesh [Khan] and [Ravi] Bishnoi comes in for [Yuzvendra] Chahal,” Pandya added.

Yet to fire at the highest level in spite of truckloads of potential, Samson would be looking to make the most of another opportunity of batting in the top-order. Readers must note that both Samson and Bishnoi had last represented India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala earlier this year.