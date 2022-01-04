Why Shardul called lord: Why is Shardul Thakur nicknamed Lord in cricket?

Why Shardul called lord: The Indian all-rounder was all over social media platforms after picking his maiden Test five-wicket haul.

During the second day of the second Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Johannesburg, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has picked his maiden Test five-wicket.

Playing his sixth Test, Thakur achieved the milestone after dismissing South Africa batter Temba Bavuma (51), who edged a short delivery down the leg-side to India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Thakur, who had picked three wickets in quick succession before the lunch break when the others hadn’t been able to pick even one, continued hitting the right lengths in the afternoon session.

As a result, Thakur was once again between the wickets after he sent back Kyle Verreynne (21) and Bavuma in consecutive overs before the tea break. Thakur, who has gained a reputation of being a partnership-breaker in international cricket, did the exact same thing on multiple occasions at The Wanderers today.

Why Shardul called lord in cricket?

Thakur, 30, was all over social media platforms on Tuesday as Twitter (in particular) was hoarded by posts which bowed down to the “Lord”. In what isn’t a surprise anymore, fans are well-versed with the fact that Thakur is nicknamed “Lord” among fans.

While athletes are given nicknames due to a particular reason related to their skills, Thakur being called Lord is more of a meme. Thakur, who had faced criticism in the initial phase of his international cricket, has turned the tables to a large extent after emerging as a game-changer for India on numerous occasions.

“Only two [Beefy and Bull] of those are my nicknames. Lord is just a meme, started on social media,” Thakur had said during a virtual press conference last year.

Thakur being called Lord can be termed as a replica of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja being called “Sir” by fans.