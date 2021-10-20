Cricket

Why Virat Kohli not playing today: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia?

Why Virat Kohli not playing today: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today's T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
India vs Australia warm-up Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch 2021 ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches?
Next Article
"Alex Caruso is the LeBron of playing with LeBron James": NBA fans stir a debate on if $9M Caruso would have been better than $44M Russell Westbrook
Cricket Latest News
Why Virat Kohli not playing today: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today's T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia?
Why Virat Kohli not playing today: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia?

Virat Kohli not playing: India have made three major changes to their Playing XI for…